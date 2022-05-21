RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims to capture Mariupol | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Cardinals bring 1-0 series advantage over Pirates into game 2

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (21-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-22, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-1, 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -140, Pirates +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0.

Pittsburgh has a 16-22 record overall and a 9-11 record at home. The Pirates are 6-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis is 10-8 in home games and 21-18 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.68.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has 10 doubles and nine RBI while hitting .288 for the Pirates. Michael Chavis is 9-for-22 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 21 extra base hits (12 doubles and nine home runs). Paul Goldschmidt is 18-for-41 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .173 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (ankle), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

