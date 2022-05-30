RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Brewers place Woodruff on IL, recall Strzelecki

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 1:20 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain on Monday before their split doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The move is retroactive to May 28.

Woodruff a two-time All-Star, suffered the injury in his previous start, on Friday at St. Louis when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville.

Manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff was experiencing pain when throwing. He didn’t have an exact schedule for the 29-year-old’s return.

“We just need to back off and calm that down before he can throw again,” Counsell said. “It’s just a little hard to predict the timing of that. Certainly it’s possible that it’s short, it’s possible that it’s a little longer until it quiets down.”

Woodruff’s loss is another setback for Milwaukee’s rotation.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta went on the 15-day IL on May 23 with a right posterior shoulder strain. Peralta, an All-Star for the first time last season, is 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA in eight games this season.

Milwaukee’s top pitching prospect, left-hander Ethan Small, was recalled from Nashville and scheduled to make his major league debut as a starter in Monday’s first game. He’ll face Cubs righty Matt Swarmer, who also will pitch his first game in the majors.

