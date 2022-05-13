RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Brewers meet the Marlins after Yelich hit for the cycle

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:55 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (20-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (14-17, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-2, 1.86 ERA, .80 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-1, 1.25 ERA, .89 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -139, Marlins +118; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Miami Marlins after Christian Yelich hit for the cycle against the Reds on Wednesday.

Miami is 14-17 overall and 6-7 in home games. The Marlins have gone 8-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee is 20-12 overall and 10-4 in home games. The Brewers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .419.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with 15 extra base hits (six doubles, three triples and six home runs). Jon Berti is 3-for-15 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Yelich has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .259 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 7-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .241 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: day-to-day (hamstring), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

