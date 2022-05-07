RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Brewers look to prolong win streak, take on the Braves

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (18-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (12-16, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-1, 1.93 ERA, .74 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (3-2, 3.00 ERA, .87 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -111, Braves -108; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 12-16 record overall and a 6-8 record at home. The Braves are second in the NL with 33 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee has an 18-8 record overall and a 10-4 record in home games. The Brewers have gone 9-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 9-for-38 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has six doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-40 with three doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 8-2, .290 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

