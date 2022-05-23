RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
Braves take on the Phillies in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (19-22, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-22, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Braves: Tucker Davidson (1-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -126, Braves +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a four-game series.

Atlanta has gone 10-11 at home and 19-22 overall. The Braves have hit 52 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Philadelphia has gone 11-13 at home and 19-22 overall. The Phillies have hit 48 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has eight doubles and six home runs while hitting .239 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-41 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-41 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

