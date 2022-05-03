RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Braves play the Mets with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Atlanta Braves (11-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (16-7, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (0-0); Mets: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the New York Mets.

New York has a 7-4 record at home and a 16-7 record overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Atlanta is 11-13 overall and 6-7 at home. Braves pitchers have a collective 4.18 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has four doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-34 with six doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 10-for-31 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Sean Reid-Foley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

