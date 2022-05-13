RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company for staying in Russia | Rand Paul stalls quick OK of Ukraine package
Braves host the Padres to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 3:55 AM

San Diego Padres (20-12, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (15-17, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 2.68 ERA, .84 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -154, Padres +133; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Diego Padres on Friday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 9-9 record at home and a 15-17 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.10.

San Diego has a 20-12 record overall and a 10-7 record at home. The Padres have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .320.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has four doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .224 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 9-for-30 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with seven home runs while slugging .625. Luke Voit is 3-for-7 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

