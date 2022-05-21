Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (18-21, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-21, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 6:10…

Atlanta Braves (18-21, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (17-21, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (3-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-3, 6.15 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Marlins +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins leading the series 1-0.

Miami has gone 9-11 at home and 17-21 overall. The Marlins have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .397.

Atlanta has a 10-11 record at home and an 18-21 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.95.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler is second on the Marlins with 14 extra base hits (six doubles and eight home runs). Jesus Aguilar is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 15 doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 10-for-42 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .277 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Braves: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

