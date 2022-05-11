RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | US, Western Europe fret over uncertainty | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
Home » MLB News » Astros lead Twins 5-1…

Astros lead Twins 5-1 with game suspended after 3 innings

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Houston and Minnesota had their game suspended Wednesday night when a severe thunderstorm rolled through and halted play in the top of the fourth inning with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1 on Jeremy Peña’s three RBIs and Jose Altuve’s home run.

The teams will pick up where they left off Thursday afternoon and play the last six innings, before staging the series finale at Target Field about a half-hour after the first game concludes. Both clubs will be allowed to roster an extra 27th player for the second game.

José Urquidy won’t get to keep working on what he started, but he gave the Astros a boost with three solid innings on the mound. The right-hander gave up a double to Max Kepler and an RBI single to Jorge Polanco to fall behind in the first inning, but the Astros came roaring back against Twins starter Chris Archer with two runs in the second and three in the third.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

Agencies must pick two workforce focuses for the next four years from OPM priority list

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up