RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
Home » MLB News » Astros acquire utilityman Dubón…

Astros acquire utilityman Dubón in trade with Giants

The Associated Press

May 14, 2022, 11:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Dubón is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field.

The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski in the deal. Papierski was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

San Francisco also recalled infielder Donovan Walton from Sacramento before the Giants’ game at St. Louis.

Dubón made his big league debut in 2019 with Milwaukee. He is a .258 hitter with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 179 games in the majors.

The Astros had won 11 straight games heading into Saturday’s matchup with Washington.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up