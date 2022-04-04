RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Yankees purchase right-hander David McKay from Rays

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 7:58 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired right-hander David McKay from the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday for cash.

The 27-year-old had a 6.08 ERA and no record over the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Seattle and Detroit. He signed with the Rays last month.

McKay is 18-11 with two saves and a 4.76 ERA in four minor-league seasons. He missed last season following hip surgery.

