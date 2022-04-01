RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for 1st 2 games

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 10:49 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27.

Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension, was announced last season. He tweeted Thursday that the penalty would be a two-game suspension and $10,000 fine.

MLB said Friday that the sides had reached a settlement. Anderson will miss games at Detroit on April 8-9.

Dugouts cleared after Chicago slugger José Abreu and Tigers shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second. The dustup occurred after Abreu was hit by a pitch for the 21st time this season.

Anderson, the 2019 AL batting champion, hit .309 last season with 17 homers, 61 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

