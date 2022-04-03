White Sox RHP Lynn leaves spring game with knee issue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night with right knee discomfort.

Lynn limped off the field after a pitch during the fourth inning against Arizona. The 34-year-old had issues with the same knee last season and went on the injured list for 10 days. He also spent almost a month after the season resting and rehabbing the knee.

Lynn’s injury comes hours after Chicago announced that left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet will need season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season and finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting behind winner Robbie Ray of Toronto and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

The 22-year-old Crochet had a 2.82 ERA over 54 appearances last year, going 3-5 with 65 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

