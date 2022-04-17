RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Home » MLB News » Villar leads Cubs against…

Villar leads Cubs against the Rockies after 4-hit performance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (4-4) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-2)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, one strikeout); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -128, Cubs +108; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Colorado Rockies after Jonathan Villar had four hits against the Rockies on Saturday.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 in home games last season. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 4.82 ERA while averaging 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 32-49 in road games last season. The Cubs scored 4.4 runs per game while giving up 5.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (hamstring), Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up