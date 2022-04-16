RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Twins: MRI shows no structural damage to Buxton’s right knee

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 3:50 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said an MRI on star Byron Buxton’s right knee didn’t reveal any structural issues.

Speaking before Saturday’s game with the Boston Red Sox, Baldelli said that a team doctor would examine Buxton but that for now they anticipate he’ll be traveling with the team for the next series at Kansas City which begins Tuesday.

Baldelli said the Twins aren’t anticipating making a roster move, a sign Buxton may be able to return in short order.

Buxton left in the first inning of Minnesota’s series-opening 8-4 win over Boston on Friday night after sliding roughly into second base. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag.

The 28-year-old has been among the game’s best players in recent years when healthy. Unfortunately for the Twins, that’s rarely been the case. He batted .306 with 19 home runs in 61 games in 2021 but was limited by a broken hand and a right hip strain.

Buxton signed a $100 million, seven-year deal over the winter to remain with the Twins long term . He was off to another powerful start this season with three homers in seven games.

