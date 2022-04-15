RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Ukrainian Jews mark Passover | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » MLB News » Twins' Buxton leaves game…

Twins’ Buxton leaves game with knee issue, to get MRI

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 7:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Twins star Byron Buxton left Minnesota’s 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday with a right knee injury and will get an MRI.

The Platinum Glove-winning center fielder slid late into second base for a double after Boston misplayed his popup in the first inning. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag.

He slammed a hand into the dirt and was immediately pulled. He walked off under his own power.

“Obviously, he was feeling some real discomfort,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He plays through a lot. He’s a tough guy and he always wants to be on the field. I think in this instance, he knew it was something he was not going to be able to play today with.”

The 28-year-old has been among the game’s best players in recent years when healthy — and unfortunately for the Twins, that’s rarely been the case. He batted .306 with 19 home runs in 61 games in 2021 but was limited by a broken hand and a right hip strain.

Buxton signed a $100 million, seven-year deal to remain a Twin long-term over the winter. He was off to another powerful start this season, slugging three homers over seven games.

Buxton has also had shoulder, groin, toe, migraine and wrist issues that have contributed to him playing at least 100 games just once in eight big league seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up