Tigers-Royals series finale postponed

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 11:53 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers has been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, July 11. Game 1 will start at 1:10 p.m. Central time. Game 2, the originally scheduled game, will follow at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers won two of the first three games of the series.

Both teams are off on Monday. The Tigers open a six-game homestand as they begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The Royals will remain at home and start a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

