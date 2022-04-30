St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-8, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-8, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.21 ERA, .94 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -165, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

St. Louis is 10-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona is 9-12 overall and 5-7 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 5-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has six doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 16-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has a double and four home runs while hitting .211 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .220 batting average, 2.86 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

