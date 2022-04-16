San Diego Padres host the Atlanta Braves Saturday

Atlanta Braves (4-5) vs. San Diego Padres (5-4) San Diego; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (0-1,…

Atlanta Braves (4-5) vs. San Diego Padres (5-4)

San Diego; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (0-1, 16.88 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, one strikeout); Padres: Nick Martinez (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -110, Braves -110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

San Diego had a 79-83 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while allowing 4.1 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Wil Myers: day-to-day (thumb), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

