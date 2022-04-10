RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (2-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-0); Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Diamondbacks +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres meet the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 series lead.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record at home last season. The Diamondbacks scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 5.5 in the 2021 season.

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 34-47 on the road last season. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

MLB News | Sports

