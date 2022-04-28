Rockies take on the Phillies after Iglesias’ 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (10-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-10, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05…

Colorado Rockies (10-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-10, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-3, 8.53 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -199, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Iglesias had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 9-10 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.39 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado has gone 6-4 at home and 10-8 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos ranks second on the Phillies with a .329 batting average, and has five doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI. Bryce Harper is 15-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has seven home runs, two walks and 18 RBI while hitting .282 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 14-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (back), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

