Rockies open 4-game series against the Cubs

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Chicago Cubs (3-2) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-1)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-1, 12.27 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -127, Cubs +108; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies start a four-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 in home games a season ago. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 4.82 ERA last season while averaging 8.2 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record on the road last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

