RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Home » MLB News » Robinson's 42 in Dodger…

Robinson’s 42 in Dodger blue for all uniforms on April 15

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — All major league players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 in Dodger blue for the first time on April 15, the 75th anniversary of his breaking the major league color barrier.

Major League Baseball retired Robinson’s number in 1997 and all uniformed personnel have worn 42 on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009, but this will be the first time the numbers all will be in the color of Robinson’s Dodgers.

A 75th anniversary logo will appear on umpires’ uniforms.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD Cloud Exchange: DISA’s Sharon Woods on ‘technicians of the future’

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up