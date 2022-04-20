RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops enter war | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Home » MLB News » Reds try to end…

Reds try to end road skid, take on the Padres

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (2-10, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (8-5, fifth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (0-0, 3.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -194, Reds +166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds hit the road against the San Diego Padres looking to stop a six-game road skid.

San Diego has an 8-5 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .325.

Cincinnati is 2-10 overall and 0-2 at home. The Reds have hit nine total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer is seventh on the Padres with a .390 batting average, and has five doubles, two walks and five RBI. Manny Machado is 16-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson has two home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 10-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 1-9, .166 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Austin Adams: 10-Day IL (forearm), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

Senate legislation seeks to expand early-career pipeline for federal service

New campaign asks service members to share stories to push sexual assault reforms farther

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up