Reds look to stop 3-game skid, take on the Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds (2-5) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (4-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, four strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -247, Reds +202; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles had a 106-56 record overall and a 58-23 record in home games last season. The Dodgers slugged .429 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record on the road last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.7 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tommy Pham: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Sims: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

