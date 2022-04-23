RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Battle over Ukrainian heartland | Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Reds host the Cardinals on 3-game home slide

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (8-4, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-12, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, six strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -112, Reds -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to break their three-game home losing streak with a win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati has a 2-12 record overall and a 0-3 record in home games. The Reds have a 0-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis has an 8-4 record overall and a 3-1 record at home. The Cardinals have a 5-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has three doubles and seven RBI for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 6-for-28 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has five home runs, six walks and 14 RBI while hitting .413 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-34 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 0-10, .177 batting average, 6.29 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (biceps), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Daniel Duarte: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

