Reds catcher Stephenson placed on 7-day concussion list

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 4:24 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the seven-day concussion list a day after a home plate collision with Luke Voit of the San Diego Padres.

Mark Kolozsvary was recalled from the taxi squad to take Stephenson’s roster spot. Aramis Garcia started at catcher in Wednesday’s series finale.

Stephenson was knocked out of Tuesday night’s game after a first-inning collision. Voit slammed into Stephenson’s head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double. Stephenson held onto the ball for the out but was on the ground for several minutes. He was able to walk to the dugout.

Stephenson became the 13th Reds player placed on the injured list.

Leadoff hitter and second baseman Jonathan India was placed on the IL on Tuesday. Outfielder Tyler Naquin and infielder Mike Moustakas were placed on the IL earlier in the series.

