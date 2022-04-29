Reds aim to end 3-game slide, play the Rockies

Cincinnati Reds (3-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-9, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Cincinnati Reds (3-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (10-9, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-1, 4.73 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -117, Reds -102; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to break their three-game slide with a victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 10-9 overall and 6-4 at home. The Rockies have gone 4-0 in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 3-16 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have a 0-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads Colorado with seven home runs while slugging .653. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-34 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has three doubles and three home runs for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 10-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Reds: 1-9, .208 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (back), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

