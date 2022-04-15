RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Realmuto leads Phillies against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (3-4) vs. Miami Marlins (2-4)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -120, Phillies +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Miami Marlins after J.T. Realmuto had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 in home games a season ago. The Marlins batted .233 as a team in the 2021 season with a .670 OPS.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 in road games last season. The Phillies slugged .408 with a .318 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

