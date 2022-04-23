RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Home » MLB News » Rays working on no-hitter…

Rays working on no-hitter through 9 innings vs Red Sox

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 8:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a combined no-hit bid through nine innings against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

There is no score in the game at Tropicana Field.

Major League Baseball rules say it doesn’t count as a no-hitter until the game ends and a team finishes with no hits.

J.P. Feyereisen opened for Tampa Bay and pitched two innings. Javy Guerra then got two outs before Jeffrey Springs pitched two innings. Jason Adam got four outs, Ryan Thompson pitched the seventh and Andrew Kittredge worked the eighth and ninth.

The Red Sox have five walks, and Trevor Story reached in the third when second baseman Brandon Lowe committed an error on the fielder’s choice grounder.

Tampa Bay has only two hits.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up