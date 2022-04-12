Pirates open 2-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 4:12 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Pirates: Jose…

Chicago Cubs (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 4:12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -115, Pirates -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 in home games a season ago. The Pirates pitching staff put up a 5.08 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record on the road last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 210 home runs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (knee), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

