RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » MLB News » Pirates open 2-game series…

Pirates open 2-game series against the Cubs

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 4:12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Pirates: Jose Quintana (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -115, Pirates -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 in home games a season ago. The Pirates pitching staff put up a 5.08 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.5 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record on the road last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 210 home runs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Ian Happ: day-to-day (knee), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up