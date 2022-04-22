RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Pirates-Cubs pushed back due to weather forecast

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 12:30 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The start of Friday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs has been pushed back because of inclement weather in the forecast.

The NL Central teams were slated to play at 2:20 p.m. EDT, but instead will play at 8:05 p.m. EDT at Wrigley Field.

José Quintana is slated to start for Pittsburgh, and fellow left-hander Drew Smyly pitches for Chicago.

The Pirates beat the Cubs 4-3 in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday night.

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

