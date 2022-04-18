RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » MLB News » Phillies visit the Rockies…

Phillies visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (3-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-3)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -164, Rockies +142; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a three-game series.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home a season ago. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 4.82 ERA last season while averaging 8.2 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 in road games last season. The Phillies averaged eight hits per game last season and totaled 198 home runs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up