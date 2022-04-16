RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Ukrainian Jews mark Passover | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » MLB News » Phillies look to end…

Phillies look to end skid in matchup with the Marlins

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (3-5) vs. Miami Marlins (3-4)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 10.13 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, one strikeout); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Marlins -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Marlins scored 3.8 runs per game while giving up 4.3 last season.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 in road games last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.6 last season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up