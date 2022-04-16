Phillies look to end skid in matchup with the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (3-5) vs. Miami Marlins (3-4) Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 10.13 ERA,…

Philadelphia Phillies (3-5) vs. Miami Marlins (3-4)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 10.13 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, one strikeout); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Marlins -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home a season ago. The Marlins scored 3.8 runs per game while giving up 4.3 last season.

Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 35-46 in road games last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.6 last season.

INJURIES: Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Phillies: Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.