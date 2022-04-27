RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US: Allies must move ‘at the speed of war’ | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Russia cuts gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria | Photos
Home » MLB News » Phillies face the Rockies…

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 2:41 AM

Colorado Rockies (10-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-10, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-0, 4.38 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0.

Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado is 6-4 at home and 10-7 overall. The Rockies are 5-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has two doubles, a home run and 11 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

