Mets try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Cardinals

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (14-5, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-7, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 1.47 ERA, .60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (2-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -119, Cardinals -101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 3-3 in home games and 9-7 overall. The Cardinals have gone 2-1 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 14-5 record overall and a 5-2 record in home games. The Mets have an 11-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has five doubles and five home runs while hitting .344 for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 3-for-14 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor ranks second on the Mets with eight extra base hits (four doubles and four home runs). Brandon Nimmo is 6-for-27 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

