Mets RHP Walker leaves start with right shoulder irritation

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 8:33 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker left his start Monday night against Philadelphia after two innings because of right shoulder irritation.

Walker struck out four, walked none and threw 30 pitches, retiring all six batters before he left the game. David Peterson started the third inning.

Walker went 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA last season, his first with the Mets.

