RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Home » MLB News » Mets open 3-game series…

Mets open 3-game series with the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-4) vs. New York Mets (4-2)

New York; Friday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (1-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -228, Diamondbacks +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Mets slugged .391 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 20-61 record on the road last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .382 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor May: day-to-day (arm), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up