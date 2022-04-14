RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Mets naming Citi Field press box in honor of Jay Horwitz

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 4:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are naming the Citi Field press box in honor of Jay Horwitz, the team’s media relations director from 1980 to 2018.

The team said Thurday it will hold a ceremony before Sunday’s game against Arizona to dedicate the press box in honor of Horwitz.

Mets President Sandy Alderson planned to attend along with former general manager Omar Minaya and former Mets John Franco and Mookie Wilson.

Horwitz, 76, is currently the team’s vice president of alumni relations and team historian.

