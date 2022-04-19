RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Mets manager Showalter to miss game for medical procedure

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 11:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — First-year New York Mets manager Buck Showalter says he will miss a game Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants for an undisclosed medical procedure.

The 65-year-old Showalter said Tuesday after a doubleheader sweep over San Francisco that he expected to be back with the team to manage Thursday’s finale of a four-game series against the Giants.

Showalter said the Mets would be managed by committee Wednesday, leaving hitting coach Eric Chavez to lead the offense and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner to oversee starter Chris Bassitt and the bullpen.

Mets bench coach Glenn Sherlock has been away from the team since Friday due to COVID-19 protocols. Showalter said Tuesday that there was a chance Sherlock could return Wednesday.

The Mets have won six of seven and lead the NL East at 9-3.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

