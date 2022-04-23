Mets bring road win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

New York Mets (10-4, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-9, first in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

New York Mets (10-4, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (5-9, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona has gone 2-5 in home games and 5-9 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 14 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

New York is 10-4 overall and 5-2 in home games. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .384.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks with four home runs while slugging .476. Seth Beer is 13-for-30 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has two doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .283 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .198 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets: 8-2, .247 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

