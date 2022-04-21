RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Relentless attacks pound Mariupol | New military assistance coming for Ukraine | Report: Russian banks rebuffed | Photos
Mets bring 2-1 series lead over Giants into game 4

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (7-4, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (8-4, third in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, .84 ERA, .66 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -134, Giants +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the San Francisco Giants with a 2-1 series lead.

New York has a 4-2 record in home games and an 8-4 record overall. The Mets have a 4-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 4-2 record in home games and a 7-4 record overall. The Giants have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 2.45.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with three home runs while slugging .565. Eduardo Escobar is 11-for-34 with five doubles, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a double, a home run and four RBI for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 9-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

