RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Home » MLB News » Mets and Diamondbacks meet…

Mets and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5) vs. New York Mets (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -189, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Mets averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Arizona went 52-110 overall and 20-61 in road games a season ago. The Diamondbacks averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .236.

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up