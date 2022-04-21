RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Relentless attacks pound Mariupol | New military assistance coming for Ukraine | Report: Russian banks rebuffed | Photos
Marlins look to avoid series sweep against the Cardinals

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (7-3) vs. Miami Marlins (4-6)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, five strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-0, .87 ERA, .97 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -125, Cardinals +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Marlins scored 3.8 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.3.

St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 in road games last season. The Cardinals averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

