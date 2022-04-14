RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Neighboring countries demand accountability | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » MLB News » Marlins host the Phillies…

Marlins host the Phillies in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (3-3) vs. Miami Marlins (1-4)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (1-0, .00 ERA, .29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins begin a four-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 42-39 at home last season. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .233 and slugging .372.

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Phillies pitching staff put up a 4.39 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.4 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Phillies: Jean Segura: day-to-day (arm), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up