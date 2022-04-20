RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Home » MLB News » Guardians place three players…

Guardians place three players on COVID-19 injured list

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 1:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, including major league batting leader Owen Miller.

Right-handed starter Cal Quantrill and righty reliever Anthony Castro also tested positive for the virus and were moved to the IL prior to Cleveland’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

Miller, a first baseman, leads the big leagues with a .500 average and a 1.509 OPS.

“They all feel fine,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s good, but it’s frustrating.”

Francona said each player reported symptoms and underwent tests Tuesday. They immediately entered health and safety protocols once the diagnosis was made.

First baseman Yu Chang, who was placed on the IL for undisclosed reasons on April 15, was confirmed by Francona to have tested positive for COVID.

“I don’t know that we’re out of the woods yet,” Francona said. “I hope we are, but we don’t know yet. Unfortunately in a clubhouse, there is a lot of close contact.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Will the Air Force continue with its chief architect experiment? Kendall says maybe more is needed

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

Senate legislation seeks to expand early-career pipeline for federal service

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up