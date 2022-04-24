RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Orthodox Easter marked with prayers for those trapped | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Giants place OF Mike Yastrzemski on COVID-19 injured list

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 12:20 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed outfielder Mike Yastrzemski on the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday.

The Giants did not add anyone to the roster for their series finale in Washington, but a 28th player could join the team Monday in Milwaukee.

Yastrzemski is the first Giants player to test positive for COVID-19 this season. He will remain in Washington for 10 days or until he records two negative tests.

The 31-year-old Yastrzemski went 1 for 2 in a 5-2 Giants win on Saturday and is hitting .267 with a homer and three RBIs.

