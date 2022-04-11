RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Giants host the Padres to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (3-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-1)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Martinez (0-0); Giants: Alex Wood (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -147, Padres +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants start a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants averaged 8.4 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

San Diego went 79-83 overall and 34-47 in road games a season ago. The Padres slugged .401 with a .321 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Blake Snell: day-to-day (adductor), Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (oblique), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

