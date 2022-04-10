Giants and Marlins meet to decide series winner

Miami Marlins (1-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (1-1) San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0);…

Miami Marlins (1-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (1-1)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-0); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -130, Marlins +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record at home last season. The Giants batted .249 as a team in the 2021 season with a .769 OPS.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 25-56 record in road games last season. The Marlins averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including one home run.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.