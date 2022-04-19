Dodgers try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (5-7) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-2,…

Atlanta Braves (5-7) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-2, 5.73 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Braves +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves trying to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 5-0 in home games and 8-2 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .352 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has gone 3-4 in home games and 5-7 overall. The Braves have a 5-1 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has a double, a triple and a home run for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 13-for-42 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with seven extra base hits (two doubles and five home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-41 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Braves: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.